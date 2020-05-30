(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on May 30)

The health authorities have rightly suspended operation of the Seoul Metropolitan area's public facilities through June 14, and have started an across-the-board inspection of logistics centers associated with online retailers. The government also capped the number of students in different grades attending schools in the metropolitan area, but said it will proceed with a third opening of schools on June 3. However, it has stopped short of fully returning to strict social distancing, a cautious step that hopefully will prove that carrying out "pockets" of this can be effective.