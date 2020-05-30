Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 May 30, 2020
SEOUL, May. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0
Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0
Suwon 29/15 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 29/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 29/16 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 29/14 Sunny 0
Gangneung 27/16 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20
Jeju 24/18 Sunny 60
Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20
Busan 24/17 Cloudy 0
(END)
