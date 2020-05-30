Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 May 30, 2020

SEOUL, May. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/17 Sunny 0

Incheon 25/17 Sunny 0

Suwon 29/15 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 29/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 29/16 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 29/14 Sunny 0

Gangneung 27/16 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/16 Sunny 20

Gwangju 28/17 Sunny 20

Jeju 24/18 Sunny 60

Daegu 28/16 Sunny 20

Busan 24/17 Cloudy 0

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!