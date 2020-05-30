Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's state broadcaster reports on George Floyd's death

All Headlines 22:41 May 30, 2020

SEOUL, May 30 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state broadcaster on Saturday reported on the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African American man who died while being restrained by police.

In its regular news program aired at 8 p.m., the North's Korean Central Television said that "a murder of a black person by a white police officer occurred on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota."

The state broadcaster showed a video explaining the case and said that "actions of complaint condemning the police's racist action against black people" have broken out there.

"The Minnesota governor has declared a state of emergency as the spirit of resistance became stronger," it added.

Protests have exploded across the United States as people have gathered to grieve the killing of the 46-year-old who died after being pinned down by a white police officer.

This photo, captured from North Korea's Korean Central Television, shows the state media reporting on George Floyd's death in its regular news program on May 30, 2020. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#North Korea #George Floyd
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!