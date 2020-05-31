Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 May 31, 2020
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20
Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20
Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 0
Gangneung 26/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 20
Gwangju 23/17 Rain 30
Jeju 23/18 Rain 30
Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20
Busan 22/17 Cloudy 20
