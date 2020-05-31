Sunday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 23/17 Cloudy 20

Suwon 26/16 Cloudy 20

Cheongju 27/17 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 27/17 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 28/15 Sunny 0

Gangneung 26/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 25/17 Sunny 20

Gwangju 23/17 Rain 30

Jeju 23/18 Rain 30

Daegu 26/16 Sunny 20

Busan 22/17 Cloudy 20

