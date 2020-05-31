N.K. propaganda outlet says protest growing against new interceptor missiles on THAAD base
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet on Sunday reported on new interceptor missiles brought into a U.S. THAAD missile defense base in South Korea, saying local residents are condemning the South's defense ministry for helping the transport.
Replacement interceptors were brought onto the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense base in the central town of Seongju in a surprise overnight operation, sparking angry protests from local residents.
Tongil Voice, a North Korean propaganda radio broadcast, criticized the replacement missiles, saying "voices have grown among all sectors in South Korea condemning the defense ministry for supporting the entry of equipments in the U.S. army base Seongju."
"The public, including Seongju residents, has condemned the defense ministry for ignoring the demands of the public and being fooled into posing as a human shield for the U.S.," it said.
The shipment, including multiple interceptor missiles, power generators and electronic equipment for data collection, was made by ground.
Seongju residents are opposed to the stationing of the battery in their village, citing environmental and other concerns. They have often clashed violently with police as they tried to block new equipment and other supplies from entering the base, forcing the U.S. military to use air transportation to move supplies.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
