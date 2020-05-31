Moon replaces seven secretaries at Cheong Wa Dae
SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in replaced seven presidential secretaries on Sunday, including naming a former Cheong Wa Dae staffer known as one of Moon's closest aides as his new protocol secretary.
Park Kyung-mee, a former ruling party lawmaker, has been named secretary for education, with Tak Hyun-min, a former Cheong Wa Dae staffer, appointed as new protocol secretary, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon replaced some of key players in the public communication team. He tapped Han Jung-woo, director of the Chunchugwan presidential press center, as secretary for public information and Lee Ji-soo, executive at the Korean Standards Association, as secretary for foreign press.
The president promoted Kim Jae-joon, who is working at the Personal Secretary Office of Cheong Wa Dae, to succeed Han.
The other Cheong Wa Dae officials -- Lee Ki-heon and Jo Kyung-ho -- have been promoted to serve as secretary civil participation and secretary for social unity, respectively.
