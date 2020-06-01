(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 1)

A stumbling block is China. Trump's unexpected invitation of Korea to the summit reflects his administration's determination to establish a new global order to counter China's rising power around the globe. Beijing will certainly perceive the move as an attempt to contain China. Beijing will express strong dissatisfaction about Seoul's participation in the summit. But the Moon Jae-in administration does not have to dismiss the rare invitation as it could serve a litmus test for the G7 to be expanded into a G11.