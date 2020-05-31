Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea seeks to have Mount Paekdu listed as UNESCO global geopark

All Headlines 15:44 May 31, 2020

SEOUL, May 31 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is actively seeking to enlist the country's sacred Mount Paekdu as a UNESCO global geopark, state media reported Sunday.

"Scientists in relevant fields of the DPRK made scientific proof of its geological features and world value through scores of years-long survey and research," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said, stressing the mountain's rich biodiversity and geological significance.

DPRK stands for the North's official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

A geopark is an area with geological heritage of international significance designated by UNESCO.

Following the decision by the North Korean National Commission for UNESCO to enlist the Mount Paekdu area as a global geopark in 2018, the North submitted an application to the U.N. body the following year, the report said.

The application for Mount Paekdu is currently under examination by UNESCO, it added.

Mount Paekdu is propagandized in the country as the birthplace of North Korean founding leader Kim Il-sung, a claim that is widely disputed by outside experts.

This pool photo, taken Sept. 20, 2018, shows Chonji, a crater atop the volcanic Mount Paekdu. The South and North Korean first couples visited the site during their excursion to the tallest mountain on the Korean Peninsula through the rarely opened North Korean side, the last schedule of South Korean President Moon Jae-in's three-day trip for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)

