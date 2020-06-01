Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

June 01, 2020

SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 0

Incheon 21/16 Cloudy 0

Suwon 24/17 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 26/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 0

Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 0

Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10
