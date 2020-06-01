Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 June 01, 2020
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 24/16 Cloudy 0
Incheon 21/16 Cloudy 0
Suwon 24/17 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 27/18 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 27/18 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 26/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/19 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 26/18 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 27/18 Cloudy 0
Jeju 23/19 Cloudy 0
Daegu 29/18 Cloudy 0
Busan 25/18 Cloudy 10
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
Itaewon cluster continues to grow, now at 237
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
Most Saved
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he plans to invite S. Korea to G7 summit in September
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases drop to 27, continuing downward trend
-
4
Seoul temperature peaks at yearly high
-
5
N.K. newspaper belatedly reports on death of Army general