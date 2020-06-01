(2nd LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with more details throughout)
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Cluster infections at churches are again putting health authorities on edge Monday following a series of mass infections tied to clubs and a distribution center after the country eased social distancing and millions of students went back to schools.
South Korea reported 35 additional cases of the new coronavirus, including 30 local infections, raising the total caseload to 11,503, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
Monday's newly added cases marked a slight rise from 27 identified the previous day. But the daily new cases appears to be on a downward trend after it hit a nearly two-month high of 75 on Thursday.
In yet another alarming sign of further spread in the Seoul metropolitan area, 23 cases have been traced to 13 small churches in Incheon, west of Seoul, and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital.
Health authorities are again awakened by a steady rise in new cases connected to religious gatherings where worshipers gather without fully complying with hygiene steps.
In February, the country saw a sharp rise in virus cases tied to church services of a minor sect in the southeastern city of Daegu, once the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Until infection risks fall in the greater Seoul area, we ask people not to hold offline religious gatherings," KCDC Director Jeong Eun-kyeong said in a briefing.
A rise in sporadic infections put health authorities on higher alert over a potential wave of mass infections in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.
The country is still grappling with cases traced to a logistics center run by e-commerce leader Coupang in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, and infections tied to Seoul's nightlife area of Itaewon.
The logistics center cluster has brought to the fore the vulnerability of workplaces where many people work in a close environment without strictly complying with quarantine measures.
"Seoul's metropolitan area needs more stringent responses as new virus infections and cases whose transmission routes are not traceable have sprung up sporadically," Yoon Tae-ho, a senior health official, said in a separate briefing.
At least 112 cases have been traced to the distribution facility as of noon since the first patient was confirmed in late May, health authorities said.
The total caseload tied to Itaewon clubs and bars reached 270 as of noon, according to the KCDC.
Alarmed by the spike in virus cases, health authorities have imposed a tighter social distancing campaign in the densely populated metropolitan area of Seoul and the surrounding region over the next two weeks through June 14.
After 45 days of stricter social distancing, the country switched to the scheme on May 6 to enable citizens to carry out social and economic activities under quarantine rules amid a slowdown in virus infections.
Health authorities remain on alert over further community spread as more students are scheduled to go back to schools this week.
The third phase of school reopenings will be ready Wednesday for high school students in the first grade, second graders in middle schools, and elementary school students in third and fourth grades.
Following a monthslong closure over the virus outbreak, high school seniors became the first to attend in-person classes on May 20. The fourth and last phase of school reopening will be completed by June 8.
The education ministry said as of 10 a.m., 607 schools nationwide suspended or delayed reopening due to the pandemic.
The KCDC, meanwhile, unveiled quarantine measures for beaches as some 270 beaches across the country are set to open for the summer season.
The agency called on citizens to use relatively small beaches and refrain from making group visits to reduce infection risks.
The country added five imported cases and one additional death, raising the total death toll to 271. The fatality rate was 2.36 percent.
The total number of people released from quarantine after full recoveries stood at 10,422, up 17 from the previous day.
The country has carried out 921,391 tests since Jan. 3.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
3
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
4
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
5
(LEAD) 'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly amid heightened virus woes
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
5
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
2
S. Korea adds 35 more virus cases; sporadic cluster infections in focus
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
4
(URGENT) Trump says he plans to invite S. Korea to G7 summit in September
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases drop to 27, continuing downward trend