S. Korea to send 25,000 masks to independence fighters, families
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- The government will provide 25,000 face masks to independence fighters and their family members living overseas to help them fight the new coronavirus, the veterans affairs ministry said Monday.
About 500 independence fighters or their bereaved families living in 15 countries will receive the masks, along with a letter from Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Park Sam-deuk thanking them for their sacrifice for the country's liberation from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, ministry officials said.
Earlier, the ministry also delivered masks to 150 descendants of independence fighters living in China, Korean War veterans in 22 countries, and Navajo veterans who fought in 1950-53 Korean War in an expression of gratitude for their sacrifice.
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
Itaewon cluster continues to grow, now at 237
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
(LEAD) Itaewon cluster grows to 237, six stages of transmission confirmed
-
4
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
2
(URGENT) Trump says he plans to invite S. Korea to G7 summit in September
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea's new virus cases drop to 27, continuing downward trend
-
4
Seoul temperature peaks at yearly high
-
5
N.K. newspaper belatedly reports on death of Army general