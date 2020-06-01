One month in, NC Dinos lead KBO behind young pitcher's breakout campaign

Offense? They lead the league with 152 runs scored, a .370 on-base percentage and a .482 slugging percentage. Long balls? They have gone deep 35 times, more than any other club. Pitching? Their staff has the league-low 3.73 ERA, and they have given up fewer runs than anyone with 92. With 1.30 in walks and hits per innings (WHIP), the Dinos have allowed the fewest base runners per inning in the KBO. Opponents have put up just .243/.318/.378 in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage against the Dinos, each of them the lowest in the league.

