The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:07 June 01, 2020
SEOUL, Jun. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 0.50 0.50
1-M 0.59 0.60
2-M 0.65 0.67
3-M 0.70 0.73
6-M 0.72 0.76
12-M 0.84 0.88
(END)
