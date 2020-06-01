Mask sales go smoothly on 1st day of abolishing designated day-only purchase rule

As mask prices skyrocketed amid massive new coronavirus outbreaks here in February, the government introduced the mask rationing system on March 9, allowing nationals to buy at first two and then three masks every week at the price of 1,500 won (US$1.22) each on a designated weekday in accordance with the last digit of their birth year. On Saturdays and Sundays, masks were available for anyone who did not purchase them during the weekdays.