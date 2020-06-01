KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KAL 20,850 UP 150
SsangyongMtr 1,625 UP 5
AmoreG 56,300 DN 1,500
HyundaiMtr 100,000 UP 2,000
BukwangPharm 27,300 UP 900
ILJIN MATERIALS 47,300 UP 650
BoryungPharm 15,200 UP 450
L&L 12,750 UP 550
HankookShellOil 257,000 UP 4,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 UP 190
TaekwangInd 752,000 UP 12,000
LG Corp. 64,600 UP 1,500
NamyangDairy 299,000 DN 500
Daesang 25,550 UP 450
TONGYANG 1,425 DN 5
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 UP 150
SBC 9,830 UP 110
DB HiTek 30,700 UP 2,100
CJ 92,000 UP 100
HyundaiEng&Const 34,250 UP 50
JWPHARMA 35,700 UP 1,050
Hanwha 20,400 UP 300
SamsungF&MIns 186,500 UP 4,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 600
Kogas 29,300 DN 550
LGInt 15,700 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 4,290 UP 25
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10400 UP300
KiaMtr 34,600 UP 350
HITEJINRO 38,750 UP 2,750
Yuhan 52,600 UP 700
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 UP 2,500
DOOSAN 37,800 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,000 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 30,700 UP 550
DaelimInd 92,900 UP 600
Donga Socio Holdings 94,200 UP 4,300
SK hynix 83,600 UP 2,100
Youngpoong 515,000 UP 5,000
