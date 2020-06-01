KAL 20,850 UP 150

SsangyongMtr 1,625 UP 5

AmoreG 56,300 DN 1,500

HyundaiMtr 100,000 UP 2,000

BukwangPharm 27,300 UP 900

ILJIN MATERIALS 47,300 UP 650

BoryungPharm 15,200 UP 450

L&L 12,750 UP 550

HankookShellOil 257,000 UP 4,000

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,460 UP 190

TaekwangInd 752,000 UP 12,000

LG Corp. 64,600 UP 1,500

NamyangDairy 299,000 DN 500

Daesang 25,550 UP 450

TONGYANG 1,425 DN 5

Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 UP 150

SBC 9,830 UP 110

DB HiTek 30,700 UP 2,100

CJ 92,000 UP 100

HyundaiEng&Const 34,250 UP 50

JWPHARMA 35,700 UP 1,050

Hanwha 20,400 UP 300

SamsungF&MIns 186,500 UP 4,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,450 UP 600

Kogas 29,300 DN 550

LGInt 15,700 UP 50

DongkukStlMill 4,290 UP 25

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10400 UP300

KiaMtr 34,600 UP 350

HITEJINRO 38,750 UP 2,750

Yuhan 52,600 UP 700

SLCORP 13,800 0

CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 UP 2,500

DOOSAN 37,800 UP 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,000 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 30,700 UP 550

DaelimInd 92,900 UP 600

Donga Socio Holdings 94,200 UP 4,300

SK hynix 83,600 UP 2,100

Youngpoong 515,000 UP 5,000

(MORE)