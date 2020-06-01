KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KISWire 14,600 UP 200
LotteFood 377,000 UP 16,000
NEXENTIRE 6,030 UP 140
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 UP 2,600
KCC 144,000 UP 500
SKNetworks 5,290 UP 100
ORION Holdings 14,250 UP 200
LOTTE 34,800 UP 500
AK Holdings 22,000 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,200 UP 350
HYUNDAI STEEL 21,600 DN 250
Shinsegae 245,500 UP 500
Nongshim 325,500 UP 10,000
Hyosung 68,900 UP 1,600
SGBC 29,300 UP 600
SsangyongCement 5,190 UP 120
IlyangPharm 48,750 UP 750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,400 UP 100
POSCO 182,500 UP 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 70,700 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 191,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,400 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,010 UP 65
DB INSURANCE 44,100 UP 700
Binggrae 65,200 UP 2,100
SamsungElec 51,200 UP 500
NHIS 10,100 UP 370
LotteChilsung 105,500 UP 2,000
SK Discovery 28,850 UP 500
LS 38,700 UP 1,300
GC Corp 143,000 UP 1,500
GCH Corp 22,100 UP 700
GS E&C 28,700 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 29,800 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 366,000 UP 7,000
KPIC 131,000 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,320 UP 150
SKC 58,800 UP 1,700
GS Retail 42,750 UP 150
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 16,800 UP 650
(MORE)
