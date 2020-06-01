Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 June 01, 2020

Ottogi 559,000 UP 8,000
OCI 39,400 0
LS ELECTRIC 46,750 UP 1,200
KorZinc 378,500 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 4,980 UP 165
SYC 44,200 UP 1,100
KSOE 92,200 UP 1,400
DAEDUCK 6,620 DN 60
MERITZ SECU 3,445 UP 160
HtlShilla 80,400 UP 1,200
Hanmi Science 28,100 UP 650
SamsungElecMech 127,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 86,100 UP 1,500
LG Innotek 153,000 UP 5,500
S-Oil 72,800 UP 2,100
KumhoPetrochem 71,700 UP 800
Mobis 206,000 UP 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,500 UP 200
HYUNDAI WIA 37,950 UP 550
HDC HOLDINGS 9,510 UP 10
S-1 92,300 DN 900
HyundaiMipoDock 34,600 UP 600
UNID 42,050 0
IS DONGSEO 32,350 UP 1,550
Hanchem 102,000 UP 4,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 189,500 UP 1,500
DWS 24,150 UP 150
SKTelecom 224,500 UP 8,500
S&T MOTIV 40,450 UP 450
HyundaiElev 63,500 UP 200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,350 UP 350
Hanon Systems 9,770 UP 30
SK 243,000 UP 4,000
DAEKYO 4,685 UP 130
GKL 15,000 UP 100
Handsome 31,150 UP 900
KEPCO 21,750 UP 150
COWAY 68,500 UP 1,900
SamsungSecu 28,450 UP 500
KorElecTerm 36,200 UP 950
(MORE)

