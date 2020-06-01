KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
NamhaeChem 7,950 UP 100
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,900 DN 100
IBK 8,480 UP 200
DSME 23,950 UP 2,150
DSINFRA 5,500 UP 300
DWEC 3,850 UP 20
Donga ST 88,500 UP 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 15,600 DN 400
CJ CheilJedang 299,000 UP 2,000
NCsoft 816,000 UP 26,000
DongwonF&B 201,000 UP 5,000
KEPCO KPS 31,650 UP 800
LGH&H 1,363,000 DN 7,000
LGCHEM 396,000 UP 5,500
SAMSUNG CARD 29,450 DN 100
DONGSUH 17,400 UP 700
BGF 4,590 UP 105
SamsungEng 12,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 102,000 UP 2,900
PanOcean 3,535 DN 40
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL195000 0
CheilWorldwide 17,100 UP 500
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 46,500 UP 800
KT&G 85,000 UP 1,100
DHICO 4,440 UP 160
LG Display 10,650 UP 450
KT 24,850 UP 500
Kangwonland 24,700 UP 500
NAVER 237,000 UP 11,000
Kakao 264,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 16,750 UP 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 67,400 UP 400
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,250 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,000 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 59,200 DN 100
Celltrion 227,500 UP 14,000
Huchems 17,050 UP 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 103,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 64,500 UP 500
