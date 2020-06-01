Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 June 01, 2020

KIH 55,100 UP 2,400
LOTTE Himart 28,300 UP 800
GS 38,650 UP 950
CJ CGV 23,950 UP 800
HYUNDAILIVART 14,650 UP 650
LIG Nex1 34,300 DN 1,550
Fila Holdings 39,000 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 114,000 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 30,100 UP 350
HANWHA LIFE 1,525 0
AMOREPACIFIC 166,000 UP 3,000
LF 13,700 UP 150
FOOSUNG 8,120 UP 130
JW HOLDINGS 5,480 UP 180
SK Innovation 124,000 UP 5,500
POONGSAN 20,500 UP 700
KBFinancialGroup 34,600 UP 600
Hansae 13,450 UP 150
LG HAUSYS 70,700 UP 2,500
Youngone Corp 32,550 UP 1,900
KOLON IND 34,200 UP 1,000
HanmiPharm 240,500 UP 3,500
BNK Financial Group 5,170 UP 90
emart 114,000 UP 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY245 00 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 UP 150
CUCKOO 88,600 UP 2,100
COSMAX 89,200 UP 800
MANDO 27,000 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 629,000 UP 7,000
INNOCEAN 52,000 UP 300
Doosan Bobcat 24,350 UP 650
Netmarble 95,500 UP 3,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S281000 UP10500
ORION 133,000 UP 1,000
BGF Retail 162,000 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 91,100 DN 800
HDC-OP 20,150 UP 200
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,350 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 9,120 DN 10
(END)

#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
