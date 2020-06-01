GM Korea's May sales dip 40 pct amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Monday its sales plunged 40 percent last month from a year earlier amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
GM Korea sold 24,778 vehicles in May, down from 41,060 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 11 percent to 5,993 units last month from 6,727 a year ago, and exports dropped 45 percent to 18,785 units from 34,333 during the same period, it said.
From January to May, sales declined 28 percent to 140,053 units from 194,721 in the year-ago period.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar in 2018 and the midsized Colorado pickup truck and Traverse SUV last year. The models didn't help buoy sales in South Korea due to competition with local rivals and imported brands.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Boy band Monsta X grateful for recent U.S. breakthrough
-
2
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
3
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
4
Seoul sees double-digit rise in infections as club cluster balloons
-
5
(LEAD) 'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly amid heightened virus woes
-
1
31 diabetes drugs banned for suspected carcinogen substance
-
2
(LEAD) KBO bans ex-major leaguer Kang Jung-ho for 1 year before potential return
-
3
'No mask, no ride' policy goes smoothly on buses, taxis
-
4
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
5
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
1
(4th LD) S. Korea to tighten quarantine rules despite drop in new infection cases
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
3
S. Korea adds 35 more virus cases; sporadic cluster infections in focus
-
4
(URGENT) Trump says he plans to invite S. Korea to G7 summit in September
-
5
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus