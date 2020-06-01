S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 1, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 June 01, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.689 0.692 -0.3
3-year TB 0.831 0.826 +0.5
10-year TB 1.395 1.374 +2.1
2-year MSB 0.757 0.753 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.164 2.158 +0.6
91-day CD 0.810 0.810 0.0
(END)
