Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't to create 22,000 sustainable jobs till 2022 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Gov't creates biggest-ever revised supplementary budget (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon to accept Trump's invitation to enlarged G-7 meeting (Donga llbo)

-- Moon to accept invitation to enlarged G-7 meeting by Trump (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't revises down economic growth outlook for 2020 (Segye Times)

-- S. Korean big 3 shipbuilders win order for 100 LNG carriers from Qatar (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't draws up largest-ever supplementary budget to curb negative growth (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- China bans exports of soybeans, pork from U.S. (Hankyoreh)

-- White House engulfed by smoke (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Main S. Korean shipbuilders win 23 tln-won order from Qatar (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean key shipbuilders bag 23 tln-won order from Qatar (Korea Economic Daily)

