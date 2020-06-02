Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 2.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't to create 22,000 sustainable jobs till 2022 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't creates biggest-ever revised supplementary budget (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon to accept Trump's invitation to enlarged G-7 meeting (Donga llbo)
-- Moon to accept invitation to enlarged G-7 meeting by Trump (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't revises down economic growth outlook for 2020 (Segye Times)
-- S. Korean big 3 shipbuilders win order for 100 LNG carriers from Qatar (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gov't draws up largest-ever supplementary budget to curb negative growth (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- China bans exports of soybeans, pork from U.S. (Hankyoreh)
-- White House engulfed by smoke (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Main S. Korean shipbuilders win 23 tln-won order from Qatar (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean key shipbuilders bag 23 tln-won order from Qatar (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. muddies waters on Thaad (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean diplomacy put to test again (Korea Herald)
-- S. Korea's exports fail to recover in May (Korea Times)
(END)
