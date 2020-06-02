(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 2)

With the successful launch, NASA can rely on SpaceX and other companies for the transportation of its astronauts to the International Space Station. The launch, dubbed "Demo-2," was the final demonstration mission in the human rating process of SpaceX's Crew Dragon and Falcon 9, meaning that the launch vehicle will be certified for operational use for the regular transportation of people into space. It was also a welcome reminder of U.S. technical expertise in space science as the world's most powerful country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.