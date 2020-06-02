(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 2)

Despite a polishing of the title of the third supplementary budget bill, however, the government's policy direction reminds us of what it promoted before — remote education, working and medical services as well as fostering AI talents and diffusion of eco-friendly energy. But we hardly see fiscal inputs for innovative policies on such critical issues as telemedicine and car-sharing. If the government wants to see its fiscal stimuli boost the country's future competitiveness, it must drastically change its thinking. At times like this, a fundamental restructuring of labor relations is needed. If the government hesitates to tackle that challenge, it can hardly succeed in a Korean New Deal.

(END)