Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:03 June 02, 2020
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/15 Rain 80
Incheon 20/16 Rain 80
Suwon 23/14 Rain 80
Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 70
Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 80
Chuncheon 23/13 Sunny 80
Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 29/14 Sunny 80
Gwangju 29/15 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/17 Cloudy 20
Daegu 30/15 Sunny 20
Busan 24/17 Cloudy 20
