Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:03 June 02, 2020

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 22/15 Rain 80

Incheon 20/16 Rain 80

Suwon 23/14 Rain 80

Cheongju 28/16 Sunny 70

Daejeon 28/14 Sunny 80

Chuncheon 23/13 Sunny 80

Gangneung 26/19 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 29/14 Sunny 80

Gwangju 29/15 Sunny 20

Jeju 27/17 Cloudy 20

Daegu 30/15 Sunny 20

Busan 24/17 Cloudy 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!