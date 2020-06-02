Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All Headlines 15:41 June 02, 2020

SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,200 UP 200
ShinhanGroup 32,000 UP 1,300
SKNetworks 5,330 UP 40
TONGYANG 1,450 UP 25
DongkukStlMill 4,400 UP 110
SBC 10,200 UP 370
Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 UP 800
Daesang 25,850 UP 300
HyundaiEng&Const 35,050 UP 800
LGInt 16,150 UP 450
SK hynix 83,300 DN 300
CJ 91,700 DN 300
Youngpoong 519,000 UP 4,000
DHICO 4,860 UP 420
JWPHARMA 35,400 DN 300
Donga Socio Holdings 94,300 UP 100
Hanwha 20,400 0
DB HiTek 30,350 DN 350
LotteFood 377,500 UP 500
NEXENTIRE 6,090 UP 60
CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 0
ORION Holdings 14,500 UP 250
KCC 147,500 UP 3,500
Hansae 13,650 UP 200
KISWire 15,000 UP 400
KiaMtr 36,500 UP 1,900
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10750 UP350
HYUNDAILIVART 16,200 UP 1,550
HITEJINRO 38,800 UP 50
Yuhan 51,800 DN 800
SLCORP 13,800 0
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 0
DOOSAN 38,550 UP 750
DaelimInd 97,400 UP 4,500
TaekwangInd 750,000 DN 2,000
Nongshim 325,500 0
KAL 21,100 UP 250
SsangyongMtr 1,635 UP 10
SsangyongCement 5,260 UP 70
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,420 DN 40
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!