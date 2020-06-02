SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,200 UP 200

ShinhanGroup 32,000 UP 1,300

SKNetworks 5,330 UP 40

TONGYANG 1,450 UP 25

DongkukStlMill 4,400 UP 110

SBC 10,200 UP 370

Hyundai M&F INS 25,200 UP 800

Daesang 25,850 UP 300

HyundaiEng&Const 35,050 UP 800

LGInt 16,150 UP 450

SK hynix 83,300 DN 300

CJ 91,700 DN 300

Youngpoong 519,000 UP 4,000

DHICO 4,860 UP 420

JWPHARMA 35,400 DN 300

Donga Socio Holdings 94,300 UP 100

Hanwha 20,400 0

DB HiTek 30,350 DN 350

LotteFood 377,500 UP 500

NEXENTIRE 6,090 UP 60

CHONGKUNDANG 97,000 0

ORION Holdings 14,500 UP 250

KCC 147,500 UP 3,500

Hansae 13,650 UP 200

KISWire 15,000 UP 400

KiaMtr 36,500 UP 1,900

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP10750 UP350

HYUNDAILIVART 16,200 UP 1,550

HITEJINRO 38,800 UP 50

Yuhan 51,800 DN 800

SLCORP 13,800 0

CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 0

DOOSAN 38,550 UP 750

DaelimInd 97,400 UP 4,500

TaekwangInd 750,000 DN 2,000

Nongshim 325,500 0

KAL 21,100 UP 250

SsangyongMtr 1,635 UP 10

SsangyongCement 5,260 UP 70

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,420 DN 40

(MORE)