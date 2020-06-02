KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LG Corp. 66,300 UP 1,700
BoryungPharm 15,250 UP 50
L&L 13,050 UP 300
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,100 DN 100
SGBC 29,600 UP 300
HYUNDAI STEEL 22,100 UP 500
NamyangDairy 305,000 UP 6,000
Shinsegae 250,500 UP 5,000
AmoreG 56,500 UP 200
HyundaiMtr 102,500 UP 2,500
BukwangPharm 27,500 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,900 DN 400
HankookShellOil 257,000 0
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 UP 16,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,300 UP 850
Kogas 29,500 UP 200
Hyosung 70,100 UP 1,200
SK Discovery 28,800 DN 50
LOTTE 35,600 UP 800
AK Holdings 22,000 0
Binggrae 65,100 DN 100
GCH Corp 22,850 UP 750
LotteChilsung 107,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,630 UP 230
POSCO 189,000 UP 6,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,300 UP 600
SAMSUNG SDS 190,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 25,750 UP 350
KUMHOTIRE 3,090 UP 80
SamsungElec 51,400 UP 200
NHIS 10,350 UP 250
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284000 UP3000
LS 39,000 UP 300
GC Corp 143,000 0
GS E&C 28,850 UP 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,050 UP 250
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,000 UP 4,000
KPIC 129,500 DN 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,460 UP 140
SKC 58,800 0
