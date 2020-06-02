LG Corp. 66,300 UP 1,700

BoryungPharm 15,250 UP 50

L&L 13,050 UP 300

LOTTE Fine Chem 38,100 DN 100

SGBC 29,600 UP 300

HYUNDAI STEEL 22,100 UP 500

NamyangDairy 305,000 UP 6,000

Shinsegae 250,500 UP 5,000

AmoreG 56,500 UP 200

HyundaiMtr 102,500 UP 2,500

BukwangPharm 27,500 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 46,900 DN 400

HankookShellOil 257,000 0

SamsungF&MIns 203,000 UP 16,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,300 UP 850

Kogas 29,500 UP 200

Hyosung 70,100 UP 1,200

SK Discovery 28,800 DN 50

LOTTE 35,600 UP 800

AK Holdings 22,000 0

Binggrae 65,100 DN 100

GCH Corp 22,850 UP 750

LotteChilsung 107,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,630 UP 230

POSCO 189,000 UP 6,500

SPC SAMLIP 71,300 UP 600

SAMSUNG SDS 190,000 DN 1,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 25,750 UP 350

KUMHOTIRE 3,090 UP 80

SamsungElec 51,400 UP 200

NHIS 10,350 UP 250

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S284000 UP3000

LS 39,000 UP 300

GC Corp 143,000 0

GS E&C 28,850 UP 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 30,050 UP 250

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 370,000 UP 4,000

KPIC 129,500 DN 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,460 UP 140

SKC 58,800 0

(MORE)