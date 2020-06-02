KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
GS Retail 43,500 UP 750
Ottogi 561,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,890 UP 910
SYC 44,650 UP 450
IlyangPharm 49,150 UP 400
DAEDUCK 6,970 UP 350
MERITZ SECU 3,570 UP 125
HtlShilla 81,700 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 28,850 UP 750
SamsungElecMech 126,500 DN 500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,000 UP 200
OCI 39,550 UP 150
LS ELECTRIC 46,900 UP 150
KorZinc 379,500 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 32,100 DN 250
S-Oil 73,900 UP 1,100
LG Innotek 154,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 190,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 38,400 UP 450
KumhoPetrochem 71,000 DN 700
Mobis 214,000 UP 8,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 24,500 0
HDC HOLDINGS 9,750 UP 240
S-1 93,400 UP 1,100
Hanssem 95,000 UP 8,900
DWS 24,450 UP 300
UNID 42,200 UP 150
HyundaiMipoDock 35,750 UP 1,150
KSOE 98,100 UP 5,900
DSME 27,400 UP 3,450
KEPCO 21,850 UP 100
SKTelecom 225,000 UP 500
S&T MOTIV 41,050 UP 600
HyundaiElev 64,200 UP 700
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,600 UP 250
Hanon Systems 10,100 UP 330
SK 244,000 UP 1,000
SamsungSecu 29,650 UP 1,200
DAEKYO 4,690 UP 5
GKL 15,150 UP 150
