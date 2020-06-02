KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Handsome 32,800 UP 1,650
DB INSURANCE 46,900 UP 2,800
COWAY 69,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 90,000 UP 1,100
IBK 9,000 UP 520
KorElecTerm 37,000 UP 800
NamhaeChem 7,970 UP 20
DONGSUH 17,500 UP 100
BGF 4,690 UP 100
SamsungEng 12,400 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 103,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 3,625 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 29,900 UP 450
CheilWorldwide 18,300 UP 1,200
KT 25,150 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL198500 UP3500
LG Uplus 13,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 48,200 UP 1,700
KT&G 87,400 UP 2,400
LG Display 11,100 UP 450
Kangwonland 24,750 UP 50
NAVER 234,000 DN 3,000
Kakao 259,500 DN 4,500
NCsoft 810,000 DN 6,000
DSINFRA 5,540 UP 40
DWEC 3,875 UP 25
Donga ST 88,900 UP 400
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,000 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 302,000 UP 3,000
DongwonF&B 202,500 UP 1,500
KEPCO KPS 32,200 UP 550
LGH&H 1,370,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 395,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 17,150 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 68,400 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 33,900 UP 650
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,000 0
LGELECTRONICS 60,000 UP 800
Celltrion 224,500 DN 3,000
Huchems 17,650 UP 600
