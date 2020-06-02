KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DAEWOONG PHARM 106,500 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 65,100 UP 600
KIH 55,400 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 28,500 UP 200
Hanchem 110,500 UP 8,500
GS 39,250 UP 600
CJ CGV 24,650 UP 700
LIG Nex1 34,550 UP 250
Fila Holdings 39,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 116,000 UP 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,600 UP 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 1,560 UP 35
AMOREPACIFIC 167,000 UP 1,000
LF 13,800 UP 100
FOOSUNG 8,380 UP 260
JW HOLDINGS 5,520 UP 40
SK Innovation 124,000 0
POONGSAN 21,650 UP 1,150
KBFinancialGroup 36,250 UP 1,650
LG HAUSYS 74,400 UP 3,700
Youngone Corp 34,650 UP 2,100
KOLON IND 34,150 DN 50
HanmiPharm 243,500 UP 3,000
BNK Financial Group 5,500 UP 330
emart 115,000 UP 1,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY245 50 UP50
KOLMAR KOREA 43,600 UP 150
CUCKOO 88,000 DN 600
COSMAX 89,200 0
MANDO 26,950 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 629,000 0
INNOCEAN 53,600 UP 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 25,250 UP 900
Netmarble 95,400 DN 100
ORION 131,500 DN 1,500
BGF Retail 159,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 92,000 UP 900
HDC-OP 20,400 UP 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 17,900 UP 550
WooriFinancialGroup 9,700 UP 580
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Greater Seoul area continues to see double-digit rise in infections
-
4
S. Korea unveils new quarantine guidelines for everyday life
-
5
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
1
Sampling blunder by BTS member serves as cautionary tale for K-pop act going forward
-
2
(4th LD) S. Korea again gripped by church-linked cluster infections in greater Seoul area
-
3
Surprise transport onto THAAD base sparks suspicions over upgrade or additional deployment
-
4
Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
5
(LEAD) Cram school infections up worries ahead of school reopening