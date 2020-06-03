Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Gist of proposed 3rd extra budget

All Headlines 10:00 June 03, 2020

SEJONG, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the gist of the 35.3 trillion-won (US$29 billion) extra budget that was unveiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Wednesday.

Some 11.4 trillion won eyed to make up tax-revenue shortfalls

Some 11.3 trillion won earmarked to revive economic growth
-- 3.7 trillion won will be used to boost consumption
-- 5.1 trillion won will be used for Korean version of the New Deal
-- 2.5 trillion won will be used to help companies export containment devices
-- to expand nationwide fifth-generation telecom networks
-- to install renewable energy equipment at public places

Some 9.4 trillion won earmarked for social safety nets
-- 8.9 trillion won will be used to strengthen employment safety nets
-- to create more than 550,000 jobs
-- 500 billion won will be used for low-income households


Some 5 trillion won set aside to deal with the economic slowdown
-- 1.9 trillion will be used to help small and medium-sized merchants hit by the pandemic
-- 3.1 trillion won will be used to provide liquidity to key industries
(END)

Keywords
#extra budget
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!