Gist of proposed 3rd extra budget
SEJONG, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the gist of the 35.3 trillion-won (US$29 billion) extra budget that was unveiled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance on Wednesday.
Some 11.4 trillion won eyed to make up tax-revenue shortfalls
Some 11.3 trillion won earmarked to revive economic growth
-- 3.7 trillion won will be used to boost consumption
-- 5.1 trillion won will be used for Korean version of the New Deal
-- 2.5 trillion won will be used to help companies export containment devices
-- to expand nationwide fifth-generation telecom networks
-- to install renewable energy equipment at public places
Some 9.4 trillion won earmarked for social safety nets
-- 8.9 trillion won will be used to strengthen employment safety nets
-- to create more than 550,000 jobs
-- 500 billion won will be used for low-income households
Some 5 trillion won set aside to deal with the economic slowdown
-- 1.9 trillion will be used to help small and medium-sized merchants hit by the pandemic
-- 3.1 trillion won will be used to provide liquidity to key industries
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
S. Korea unveils new quarantine guidelines for everyday life
-
4
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
5
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
1
Sampling blunder by BTS member serves as cautionary tale for K-pop act going forward
-
2
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
3
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
4
(2nd LD) Seoul to resume WTO complaint over Tokyo's export curbs, door for talks still open
-
5
Recent earthquakes in southwest not precursor to major tremors: experts