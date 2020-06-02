Online global summit of mayors to discuss anti-infection measures
SEOUL, June 2 (Yonhap) -- Mayors of major cities around the world on Tuesday were to agree on building an intercity network to better fight infectious diseases like the new coronavirus that has infected more than 6 million globally.
The agreement is part of a virtual meeting involving 42 mayors of cities -- including Seoul, Jakarta, Moscow and London -- that is scheduled to go live on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/seoulcityofficial
) at 10 p.m., according to the Seoul metropolitan government.
Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon will propose building an intercity network "in order to brace for future disasters and infectious disease outbreaks with the joint efforts of our partner cities" in his keynote speech, the city government said.
"Cities will take the lead in overcoming the pandemic and shape the future of humanity," read the proposal for the network tentatively named "Cities Alliance Against Pandemic."
The mayors are expected to discuss and brainstorm ways to fight the infectious virus and adopt a joint statement vowing to keep cities safe.
"We agree that solidarity and cooperation among municipal governments is the most effective way to respond to an infectious disease," read the document named the Seoul Declaration.
"Today, we, at the Mayoral Meeting of the Cities Against COVID-19 (CAC) Global Summit 2020, share countermeasures to infectious diseases and ultimately wish to build a healthy city through unwavering city-to-city cooperation."
Under the initiative, they plan to share information on infectious diseases and provide human and material resources following outbreaks.
The mayors also plan to reduce barriers to travel and commercial activities and cooperate on people-to-people exchanges to build a specialized anti-virus workforce.
The virtual mayoral meeting is part of a five-day event for global municipal governments to discuss anti-virus tactics and plans for the post-coronavirus era.
