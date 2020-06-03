Ex-USFK commander worries N. Korea will soon launch ballistic missile submarine

"If OPCON transition takes place at a different time, potentially after ... North Korea denuclearizes and there's peace on the peninsula, a peace treaty has been agreed to, the U.N. Command may still have a role," Sharp said. "It will be a different role, but I think it could potentially have the role in helping maintain the peace for at least a period of time after we end up with a peace treaty and denuclearization, but that's yet to be seen."