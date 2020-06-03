Korean-language dailies

-- Money, housing, law ... nothing was going for blacks (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Will S. Korea's per capita income fall under US$30,000 mark this year (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump mobilizes heavily armed troops against protests (Donga llbo)

-- Moon's diplomacy faces tough choices between U.S. and China (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 8 out of 10 people believe gap between rich and poor will widen in era of AI (Segye Times)

-- Trump mobilizes combat helicopters (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Ruling Democratic Party penalizes lawmaker for different view (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's diplomacy must maintain principle, balance (Hankyoreh)

-- Activist group fails to narrow gap with former sex slaves after all (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump takes tougher stance against protests, mobilizes military (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Trump says will mobilize military if protests continue (Korea Economic Daily)

