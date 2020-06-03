(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 3)

First of all, it is necessary to inject massive fiscal means into the program swiftly. The government plans to promulgate its third supplementary budget bill this year worth at least 30 trillion won. It and the ruling party need to make efforts to garner support from opposition parties to pass the bill through the National Assembly. The Moon administration has already come up with a set of stimulus packages worth 250 trillion won, which accounts for 13 percent of the nation's GDP, to minimize the crippling economic fallout from COVID-19.