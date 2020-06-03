(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 3)

The censure is obviously retaliation for the former lawmaker's opposition to the establishment of an investigative authority separate from the prosecution. Keum also criticized justice minister nominee Cho Kuk at a confirmation hearing last year. If rebuking Keum — even after he lost a nomination race for the April 15 parliamentary elections — is not an act of arrogance, what would be? That censure could serve as an effective warning to lawmakers-elect of the party not to stray from party lines whenever they vote in the next four years.