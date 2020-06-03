Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 June 03, 2020
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 0
Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 0
Suwon 28/17 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 30/19 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 28/17 Sunny 0
Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 28/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 26/20 Sunny 60
Daegu 31/18 Cloudy 0
Busan 24/18 Sunny 20
(END)
