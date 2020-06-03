Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:05 June 03, 2020

SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/18 Cloudy 0

Incheon 24/16 Cloudy 0

Suwon 28/17 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 30/19 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 28/17 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 28/17 Sunny 0

Jeonju 29/19 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 28/19 Sunny 20

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 60

Daegu 31/18 Cloudy 0

Busan 24/18 Sunny 20

(END)

