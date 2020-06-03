Seoul stocks open higher on Wall Street gains
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened sharply higher Wednesday, taking a cue from overnight Wall Street gains amid hopes of economic reopening and eased Sino-American political turmoil.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 32.86 points, or 1.57 percent, to 2,120.05 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 267.63 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 25,742.65 on Tuesday (New York time).
Such an advance followed reports of a reduction of friction between the United States and China over the latter's passing of the new national security law that could undermine Hong Kong's autonomy.
The latest reports suggested China continued to import soybeans from the United States, a key component in their trade deal signed January, dismissing earlier reports that Beijing may be pressuring its state-run importers to stop purchasing American products.
In Seoul, large caps mostly traded higher.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 1.75 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.84 percent.
Top pharmaceutical firm Samsung BioLogics climbed 0.48 percent, with leading chemical maker LG Chem added 1.01 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,217.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 7.75 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
Greater Seoul area continues to see double-digit rise in infections
-
4
S. Korea unveils new quarantine guidelines for everyday life
-
5
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
1
Sampling blunder by BTS member serves as cautionary tale for K-pop act going forward
-
2
Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
3
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
4
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
5
Recent earthquakes in southwest not precursor to major tremors: experts