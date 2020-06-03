KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,050 UP 1,000
GS E&C 29,800 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 366,000 DN 4,000
SamsungElec 54,500 UP 3,100
KPIC 134,000 UP 4,500
DB INSURANCE 47,350 UP 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 25,250 UP 3,150
NHIS 10,900 UP 550
SK Discovery 29,400 UP 600
SLCORP 13,800 0
Yuhan 52,100 UP 300
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,940 UP 480
SKC 56,600 DN 2,200
GS Retail 42,200 DN 1,300
LS 40,800 UP 1,800
GC Corp 142,500 DN 500
ORION Holdings 14,350 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,515 UP 65
LotteFood 377,500 0
NEXENTIRE 6,400 UP 310
CHONGKUNDANG 96,800 DN 200
KCC 154,500 UP 7,000
Daesang 25,000 DN 850
SKNetworks 5,470 UP 140
Hyundai M&F INS 26,000 UP 800
SsangyongMtr 1,655 UP 20
AmoreG 57,400 UP 900
HyundaiMtr 108,500 UP 6,000
SsangyongCement 5,380 UP 120
BoryungPharm 15,250 0
L&L 13,250 UP 200
NamyangDairy 310,500 UP 5,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 38,750 UP 650
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,530 UP 110
TaekwangInd 779,000 UP 29,000
BukwangPharm 27,250 DN 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 46,050 DN 850
KAL 22,350 UP 1,250
LG Corp. 67,900 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP11050 UP300
