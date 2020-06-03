Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 June 03, 2020

KiaMtr 36,800 UP 300
DaelimInd 96,000 DN 1,400
Donga Socio Holdings 94,400 UP 100
SK hynix 88,700 UP 5,400
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 1,900
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,200 DN 1,100
Kogas 30,200 UP 700
Hanwha 21,050 UP 650
DB HiTek 30,400 UP 50
CJ 91,700 0
JWPHARMA 35,750 UP 350
LGInt 15,900 DN 250
DOOSAN 39,550 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,900 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 3,750
HITEJINRO 38,050 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 254,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 317,000 DN 8,500
SGBC 30,200 UP 600
Hyosung 71,000 UP 900
LOTTE 36,050 UP 450
AK Holdings 22,250 UP 250
Binggrae 65,300 UP 200
GCH Corp 22,550 DN 300
LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 130
POSCO 202,500 UP 13,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,550 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,290 UP 200
CUCKOO 88,900 UP 900
PanOcean 3,860 UP 235
DongkukStlMill 5,720 UP 1,320
HankookShellOil 258,500 UP 1,500
KISWire 19,500 UP 4,500
DSINFRA 6,250 UP 710
