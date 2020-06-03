KiaMtr 36,800 UP 300

DaelimInd 96,000 DN 1,400

Donga Socio Holdings 94,400 UP 100

SK hynix 88,700 UP 5,400

Youngpoong 538,000 UP 19,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 1,900

SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 3,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,200 DN 1,100

Kogas 30,200 UP 700

Hanwha 21,050 UP 650

DB HiTek 30,400 UP 50

CJ 91,700 0

JWPHARMA 35,750 UP 350

LGInt 15,900 DN 250

DOOSAN 39,550 UP 1,000

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,900 UP 700

ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 3,750

HITEJINRO 38,050 DN 750

CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 UP 1,500

Shinsegae 254,000 UP 3,500

Nongshim 317,000 DN 8,500

SGBC 30,200 UP 600

Hyosung 71,000 UP 900

LOTTE 36,050 UP 450

AK Holdings 22,250 UP 250

Binggrae 65,300 UP 200

GCH Corp 22,550 DN 300

LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 130

POSCO 202,500 UP 13,500

SPC SAMLIP 71,600 UP 300

SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 3,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 26,550 UP 800

KUMHOTIRE 3,290 UP 200

CUCKOO 88,900 UP 900

PanOcean 3,860 UP 235

DongkukStlMill 5,720 UP 1,320

HankookShellOil 258,500 UP 1,500

KISWire 19,500 UP 4,500

DSINFRA 6,250 UP 710

(MORE)