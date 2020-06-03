KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KiaMtr 36,800 UP 300
DaelimInd 96,000 DN 1,400
Donga Socio Holdings 94,400 UP 100
SK hynix 88,700 UP 5,400
Youngpoong 538,000 UP 19,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,950 UP 1,900
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,200 DN 1,100
Kogas 30,200 UP 700
Hanwha 21,050 UP 650
DB HiTek 30,400 UP 50
CJ 91,700 0
JWPHARMA 35,750 UP 350
LGInt 15,900 DN 250
DOOSAN 39,550 UP 1,000
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 58,900 UP 700
ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 3,750
HITEJINRO 38,050 DN 750
CJ LOGISTICS 165,000 UP 1,500
Shinsegae 254,000 UP 3,500
Nongshim 317,000 DN 8,500
SGBC 30,200 UP 600
Hyosung 71,000 UP 900
LOTTE 36,050 UP 450
AK Holdings 22,250 UP 250
Binggrae 65,300 UP 200
GCH Corp 22,550 DN 300
LotteChilsung 108,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,760 UP 130
POSCO 202,500 UP 13,500
SPC SAMLIP 71,600 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDS 186,500 DN 3,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 26,550 UP 800
KUMHOTIRE 3,290 UP 200
CUCKOO 88,900 UP 900
PanOcean 3,860 UP 235
DongkukStlMill 5,720 UP 1,320
HankookShellOil 258,500 UP 1,500
KISWire 19,500 UP 4,500
DSINFRA 6,250 UP 710
(MORE)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
4
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
5
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
3
(LEAD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
4
Recent earthquakes in southwest not precursor to major tremors: experts
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to resume WTO complaint over Tokyo's export curbs, door for talks still open