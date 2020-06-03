KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Doosan Bobcat 26,850 UP 1,600
SamsungEng 13,550 UP 1,150
IlyangPharm 50,000 UP 850
SBC 13,250 UP 3,050
SamsungHvyInd 6,970 UP 1,080
SYC 44,350 DN 300
KSOE 103,000 UP 4,900
Ottogi 563,000 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 49,450 UP 2,550
HtlShilla 82,200 UP 500
DAEDUCK 6,970 0
MERITZ SECU 3,700 UP 130
OCI 41,350 UP 1,800
SamsungElecMech 129,500 UP 3,000
Hanmi Science 29,600 UP 750
KorZinc 388,500 UP 9,000
Hanssem 89,900 DN 5,100
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 17,250 UP 250
DWS 24,700 UP 250
UNID 43,200 UP 1,000
IS DONGSEO 32,150 UP 50
S-Oil 76,800 UP 2,900
LG Innotek 152,000 DN 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 199,000 UP 9,000
HYUNDAI WIA 39,850 UP 1,450
KumhoPetrochem 74,200 UP 3,200
Mobis 224,000 UP 10,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 25,150 UP 650
HDC HOLDINGS 10,000 UP 250
HyundaiMipoDock 38,300 UP 2,550
S-1 94,300 UP 900
Hanchem 109,500 DN 1,000
KEPCO 22,400 UP 550
SamsungSecu 31,450 UP 1,800
SKTelecom 230,000 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 43,650 UP 2,600
HyundaiElev 64,600 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 25,900 UP 300
Hanon Systems 10,150 UP 50
SK 242,500 DN 1,500
