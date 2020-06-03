KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DAEKYO 4,675 DN 15
GKL 15,450 UP 300
Handsome 33,600 UP 800
COWAY 71,500 UP 2,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 92,400 UP 2,400
IBK 9,730 UP 730
KorElecTerm 38,900 UP 1,900
NamhaeChem 8,030 UP 60
DONGSUH 17,550 UP 50
BGF 4,670 DN 20
SAMSUNG C&T 107,000 UP 4,000
SAMSUNG CARD 31,200 UP 1,300
CheilWorldwide 18,400 UP 100
KT 25,550 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL205500 UP7000
LG Uplus 13,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 50,700 UP 2,500
KT&G 88,000 UP 600
DHICO 4,875 UP 15
LG Display 11,800 UP 700
Kangwonland 25,300 UP 550
NAVER 225,500 DN 8,500
Kakao 249,500 DN 10,000
NCsoft 792,000 DN 18,000
DSME 29,350 UP 1,950
DWEC 3,985 UP 110
Donga ST 89,600 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 16,100 UP 100
CJ CheilJedang 299,500 DN 2,500
DongwonF&B 200,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 32,650 UP 450
LGH&H 1,387,000 UP 17,000
LGCHEM 400,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 17,450 UP 300
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 69,400 UP 1,000
HALLA HOLDINGS 35,000 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,050 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 62,100 UP 2,100
Celltrion 227,500 UP 3,000
Huchems 17,950 UP 300
(MORE)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
2
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
3
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
4
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
5
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases on steady rise ahead of further school reopenings
-
3
(LEAD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
4
Recent earthquakes in southwest not precursor to major tremors: experts
-
5
(2nd LD) Seoul to resume WTO complaint over Tokyo's export curbs, door for talks still open