KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

June 03, 2020

DAEWOONG PHARM 110,000 UP 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,000 UP 900
KIH 57,500 UP 2,100
LOTTE Himart 28,700 UP 200
GS 40,850 UP 1,600
CJ CGV 25,050 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 16,300 UP 100
LIG Nex1 33,600 DN 950
Fila Holdings 40,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 120,500 UP 4,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,250 UP 650
HANWHA LIFE 1,620 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 170,000 UP 3,000
LF 14,050 UP 250
FOOSUNG 8,290 DN 90
JW HOLDINGS 5,530 UP 10
SK Innovation 127,500 UP 3,500
POONGSAN 22,250 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 38,600 UP 2,350
Hansae 14,100 UP 450
LG HAUSYS 71,800 DN 2,600
Youngone Corp 34,050 DN 600
KOLON IND 35,000 UP 850
HanmiPharm 246,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 5,780 UP 280
emart 118,000 UP 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY256 00 UP1050
KOLMAR KOREA 44,050 UP 450
COSMAX 89,700 UP 500
MANDO 28,050 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 626,000 DN 3,000
INNOCEAN 54,500 UP 900
Netmarble 97,000 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S293500 UP9500
ORION 131,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 157,500 DN 2,000
SKCHEM 92,700 UP 700
HDC-OP 20,750 UP 350
HYOSUNG HEAVY 18,350 UP 450
WooriFinancialGroup 10,350 UP 650
(END)

