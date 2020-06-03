S. Korean Bond Yields on Jun. 3, 2020
All Headlines 16:30 June 03, 2020
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.708 0.692 +1.6
3-year TB 0.866 0.851 +1.5
10-year TB 1.426 1.378 +4.8
2-year MSB 0.785 0.765 +2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 2.199 2.182 +1.7
91-day CD 0.810 0.810 0.0
(END)
