S. Korean health authorities caution people against heat-related illness
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's public health authorities on Wednesday warned people about the dangers of illnesses related to hot weather as the country issued its first special heat wave report.
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said that it has checked 13 cases of heat exhaustion and sunstroke, warning the numbers will go up as the country enters the summer season.
It said the 500 emergency treatment centers across the country have been mandated to report heat illnesses since May 20, and have been instructed to remain on guard in the coming weeks.
Earlier in the day, the national weather service issued heat wave reports for the Daegu, South Gyeongsang and North Gyeongsang regions as temperatures in these regions shot up.
"Most of the cases involved people working in fields and moving around outdoors," the KCDC said, adding people need to watch out for headaches, dizziness and muscle cramps if they have been outside and exposed to the heat and sun. The agency emphasized that in the worst case, people can die from sunstroke.
"People with any of these symptoms should immediately seek shade and drink lots of water even if he or she is not thirsty," it advised, adding that drinking coffee and carbonated beverages will cause further dehydration that can increase risks of heat illness.
In addition, it said people with high blood pressure, diabetes and other chronic health conditions need to be extra cautious and restrict outdoors activity.
