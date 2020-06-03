N. Korean schools reopen during pandemic
SEOUL, June 3 (Yonhap) -- Schools across Norea Korea reopened on Wednesday after months of delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Uriminzokkiri Television, Pyongyang's propaganda station, showed a 90-second clip of students at an elementary school in the North Korean capital returning to classrooms.
Schools in North Korea were supposed to start new semesters in early April, but the vacation period was extended repeatedly due to the coronavirus pandemic, though some colleges and high schools were allowed to open in mid-April.
In the footage, students were seen wearing masks, as were parents and teachers. Masks stayed on inside classrooms.
The resumption of schools might suggest concerns over the coronavirus have recently eased in North Korea or it could be aimed at projecting Pyongyang's the country's ability to contain the virus.
(END)
