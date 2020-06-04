N.K. threatens to scrap inter-Korean military agreement unless Seoul takes action against anti-Pyongyang leaflets
SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister threatened Thursday scrap a military tension reduction agreement with South Korea and completely shut down other major cross-border exchange unless Seoul takes action against anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent into the communist nation.
Kim Yo-jong, first vice department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, issued the warning in a statement, adding that good faith and reconciliation can never go together with such hostile activities.
"Clearly speaking, the South Korean authorities will be forced to pay a dear price if they let this situation go on while making sort of excuses," she said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
"If they fail to take corresponding steps for the senseless act against the fellow countrymen, they had better get themselves ready for possibility of the complete withdrawal of the already desolate Kaesong Industrial Park following the stop to tour of Mt. Kumgang, or shutdown of the North-South joint liaison office whose existence only adds to trouble, or the scrapping of the north-south agreement in military field which is hardly of any value," she added.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
Vietnamese dairy firm Vinamilk enters S. Korea
-
3
Gov't to inspect retail logistics centers for infection risks: PM
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea braces for more infections in greater Seoul area
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
1
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
2
(2nd LD) S. Korea moves to limit classroom crowding amid persistent outbreak in capital area
-
3
S. Korea to test QR codes at nightclubs, eateries, cinemas to contain virus
-
4
(LEAD) Logistics center-linked virus cases snowball to 69, emerging as another cluster in greater Seoul
-
5
S. Korea to enhance quarantine measures in greater Seoul area amid spiking cases
-
1
(LEAD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
2
(3rd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
3
'D-2' by BTS' Suga debuts at No. 11 on Billboard 200
-
4
(2nd LD) Church-tied virus cases stoke concerns over new wave of infections in greater Seoul
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea proposes largest-ever extra budget to battle pandemic