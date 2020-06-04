Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Comforted by 177 seats, ruling party crosses line (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- While spending 168 bln won on coupons, gov't stingy in promoting corporate investment (Kookmin Daily)
-- Parties compete in introducing basic income bills without consideration of resources (Donga llbo)
-- 'Savior' of conservatism takes cue from liberal agenda of basic income (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't introduces 35 tln-won extra budget, nat'l debt surges by 100 tln won over 1 year (Segye Times)
-- Accumulative extra budget reaches 60 tln won, state debt rises by 100 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KCDC to be expanded into independent organization but with less manpower, resources (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Samsung's Lee attempts to shake up trial by seeking public opinion on indictment (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Allow the hungry to buy bread,' Kim Jong-in talks of material freedom in speech (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Samsung's Lee Jae-yong asks for public's judgment on prosecution validity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- World's 1st remote job fair draws 24,000 simultaneous connections among high school students (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pentagon relents on furloughs of Korean personnel (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea unveils W35.3tr extra budget plan to cope with post-coronavirus era (Korea Herald)
-- US accepts Korea's offer to fund USFK local workers' wages (Korea Times)
