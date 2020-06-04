(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 4)

The planned establishment of an extraordinary law enforcement body to keep tabs on public servants is meant to elevate trust in the government by raising its transparency and accountability. President Moon Jae-in's administration wanted to ratchet up our national competitiveness through a reinforced and fairer justice system. Above all, the establishment of a law enforcement agency separate from the existing prosecution was initiated as part of prosecutorial reforms after the prosecution has long been criticized for its inability to probe corruption among the powers that be.