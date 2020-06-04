S. Korea to allow consumers to get foreign currencies via delivery service
SEJONG, June 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will allow consumers to get foreign currencies via a no-contact delivery service if they change the Korean won into foreign currencies through a digital platform, Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said Thursday.
The move is part of the government's efforts to ease regulations as it seeks to revive economic growth and promote contactless industrial sectors amid the coronavirus pandemic.
To spur competition in foreign exchange transactions, the government will also allow brokerages and credit card firms to expand their foreign exchange services, Hong said.
